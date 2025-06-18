Michelle Obama shares the part of living in DC she could do without

The Brief Michelle Obama and Craig Robinson joined the Las Culturistas podcast for a comedic segment. The former first lady singled out a familiar feature of D.C. tourism she finds frustrating. Her comments align with her longtime advocacy for healthier, more active lifestyles.



Michelle Obama has opened up about one part of Washington, D.C. she could do without: Segways.

The former first lady and her brother, Craig Robinson, appeared on Wednesday’s episode of the Las Culturistas podcast, hosted by Matt Rogers and Bowen Yang. As part of a recurring segment called "I don’t think so, honey," where guests share trends they’d rather leave behind, Obama took aim at the slow-moving vehicles often seen gliding through the city’s monument tours.

"They go so slow," she said. "It’s just annoying that they go so slow. You just want to get off and walk."

Obama tied her complaint to a larger point about physical activity. "You know, we are dealing with an obesity crisis in the world," she said. "We meet people walking, and if you’re on a motorized thing that doesn’t move any faster than you walk, then I say, ‘Please take the helmet off’ because you don’t need it on a Segway and just walk a little bit."

She added that she often sees Segway riders in the bike lane, which she doesn’t find necessary given the vehicle’s speed.

"Please, Americans, get off the Segways, put on your walking shoes, and let’s move," she said.

Big picture view:

While playful in tone, the remarks echo Obama’s longtime advocacy for healthy living. During her time in the White House, she led "Let’s Move!" campaign, a national initiative focused on combating childhood obesity through exercise, better food choices, and public awareness.