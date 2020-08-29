MGM National Harbor to lay off nearly 800 employees

article

MGM National Harbor will lay off nearly 800 employees as the casino chain continues to suffer during the coronavirus pandemic.

A spokesman for MGM National Harbor confirmed that 779 employees will lose their jobs Monday as part of corporate cutbacks. The MGM chain is laying off 18,000 previously furloughed workers nationwide.

"While we have safely resumed operations atmany of our properties and have returned tens of thousands of our colleagues to work, our industry – and country – continues to be impacted by the pandemic, and we have not returned to full operating capacity," CEO Bill Hornbuckle said in a statement.

The company will continue health benefits for affected employees through Sept. 30.

MGM says it will also welcome back laid off employees as it begins to add staff.

MGM National Harbor reopened at limited capacity in June after months of shutdown driven by the pandemic.