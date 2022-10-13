Metro’s annual performance review shows ridership up, crime and customer satisfaction down

Metro's first annual performance review under new CEO Randy Clarke shows ridership is up while crime and customer satisfaction are both down.

FOX 5's Melanie Alnwick says the transit system has been dogged by concerns over rider safety and reliability for years.

Alnwick says that according to the new review, a third of all passengers told metro they are dissatisfied with their experience especially when it comes to reliability.

Alnwick reports that on-time performance is at 79%, down from 90%, in what is a critical stat for commuters.

The drop in satisfaction can likely be connected to the major derailment that happened in October 2021. At the time, 60% of Metro's fleet was made up of the 7000 series trains that were pulled from service to fix a wheel separation issue. That decision also meant shorter trains and longer delays.

In the annual performance review, Clark said service and reliability will be a main focus, especially as six new Silver Line stations are scheduled to open next year.

Overall crime numbers are down from last year. Alnwick says most of the 51 crimes reported per month were property crimes. But 26% were "crimes against people," she says, like assault and homicide which are now higher than pre-pandemic days.

Metro is adding more police, and plans to hire crisis intervention specialists to deal with mental health issues, Alnwick says.

On a positive note - more people are taking Metro. According to the review, the last fiscal year saw 142 million riders – a number better than expected, and about half way back from pre-pandemic levels.