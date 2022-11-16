Metrorail Silver Line extension marks first full day of service Wednesday

Wednesday marks the first full day of service for Metrorail's new Silver Line extension that connects Dulles International Airport and the suburbs of Loudoun County to the D.C. region's mass transit system.

The Silver Line officially opened Tuesday to much fanfare that drew lawmakers, former Metro leaders and current General Manager and CEO Randy Clarke.

Image 1 of 5 ▼

The extension runs approximately 11.5 miles, took over 60 years of planning, and cost $3 billion. Six new stations were added along the line at Reston Town Center, Herndon, Innovation Center, Washington Dulles International Airport, and Loudoun Gateway and Ashburn.

The opening comes at a time when ridership on the transit system remains at roughly half of what it was before the COVID-19 pandemic.

Here's everything you need to know about the new Metrorail Silver Line extension.