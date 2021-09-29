Metropolitan Police searching for suspects in Northwest DC robbery

Metropolitan Police are searching for suspects involved in a burglary at a business in Northwest DC.

Police say the offense occurred on Tuesday, Sept. 28 in the 1100 block of Vermont Avenue, Northwest.

At approximately 3:46 a.m., the suspects broke into the building, took property then fled the scene. The suspects were captured by a surveillance camera.

Anyone who can identify these individuals or has information on the incident should call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's tip line at 50411.

A reward of up to $1,000 is being offered to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the suspects.