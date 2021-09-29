2-year-old girl shoots self in Prince William County; mom charged with felony child neglect

A Prince William County mom is facing felony child neglect charges after he two-year-old daughter was able to access a loaded firearm and accidentally shot herself.

At 4:30 p.m. on Sept. 28, officers began investigating a report of a shooting at Townsquare at Dumfries apartments in the 3900 block of Townsquare Court that had occurred earlier that afternoon.

Police were notified by an area hospital that a two-year-old girl was being treated for a gunshot wound to her lower body.

Officers responded to the hospital and determined that the victim was asleep in bed at the Townsquare apartment while her mother, identified as 22-year-old Kaylen Marie Main, was cleaning the room. While she was cleaning, Main put a loaded firearm on the bed with her daughter.

The toddler woke up and picked up the gun, which fired, striking her in the lower body.

Main and another family member attempted to drive to an area hospital when they stopped near a fire station for assistance. The victim was then transported to an area hospital where her injuries were determined to be non-life threatening.

Following the investigation, Main, was arrested and charged with felony child neglect and allowing children to access a firearm. She is being held without bond. Her court date is set for Nov. 18, 2021.