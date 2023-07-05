Metropolitan Police investigating after man shot, killed at Catholic University

An investigation is underway after a man was shot and killed on the campus of the Catholic University of America, school officials say.

A spokesperson for the university tells FOX 5 that there was "an incident of violence" that resulted in the death of an individual at 8:22 a.m. on July 5.

The victim was transported to an area hospital for treatment but the victim was not conscious or breathing. Homicide was requested at the scene and the man was later pronounced dead.

Officials say there is no danger to the surrounding community as detectives with the Metropolitan Police Department believe the two individuals involved knew each other and this was not a random incident.

Image 1 of 4 ▼

"We are working with the Metropolitan D.C. Police Department to determine what happened," the university said in a statement. "We ask that you pray for the victim who died and law enforcement who are determining what occurred."

Police did alert the community that there was a shooting in the 600 block of Michigan Ave., NE, at 10:22 a.m. The school is located at 620 Michigan Ave.

MPD is continuing to investigate. At this time, officials say preliminary reports indicate that the victim is not associated with the campus.

Anyone with information is asked to call 202-727-9099 with tips or text 50411.