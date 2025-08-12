Metropolitan AME sues Hudson Valley Proud Boys chapter over trademark use

The Brief Metropolitan AME filed a federal lawsuit against the Hudson Valley Proud Boys Chapter and its leader, William Pepe, alleging ongoing, unauthorized use of the "Proud Boys" name. The church says a D.C. court transferred all rights in the "Proud Boys" trademark to Metropolitan AME in February 2025. It now seeks an injunction, damages and profits. The complaint cites continued use of the name on websites, recruiting and merchandise. A June 26 cease-and-desist letter allegedly went unanswered.



Metropolitan African Methodist Episcopal Church has filed a trademark and unfair-competition suit against the Hudson Valley Proud Boys Chapter and its president, William Pepe, alleging ongoing unauthorized use of the "Proud Boys" name.

The complaint seeks injunctive relief, damages, disgorgement of profits, and attorneys’ fees.

What we know:

The filing follows a Feb. 3 order from the D.C. Superior Court that transferred "all of [Proud Boys International’s] interests in the trademark ‘Proud Boys’" to Metropolitan AME and permanently prohibited further licensing of the mark without the church’s consent.

The complaint says Metropolitan AME is enforcing that order in federal court after a prior default judgment in its favor, now totaling more than $3.18 million with interest and fees, remains largely unpaid.

READ MORE: DC church vandalized by the Proud Boys gains control over the group’s trademark

In the new suit, the church alleges the Hudson Valley chapter and Pepe continue to use the name in domains and pages such as proudboysusa.com, nyproudboys.com, and proudboys.io to recruit members and promote activities, and to identify chapter merchandise and clothing.

Dig deeper:

The complaint also says the church sent Pepe a cease-and-desist letter on June 26, demanding the chapter stop using the name and account for revenues, but it received no substantive response.

Metropolitan AME’s claims include false designation of origin and unfair competition, federal trademark dilution, common-law trademark infringement and unfair competition and more.

The church asks the court to bar any use of the name, require destruction of infringing materials, and award damages, profits, and fees.