Child stabbed on Metrobus in Southeast; victim in stable condition

A child was stabbed on a Metrobus Tuesday evening in Southeast, according to D.C. Police.

Metro Transit Police Department along with the Metropolitan Police Department are investigating the matter.

At approximately 6 p.m., authorities from both departments and paramedics responded to Bruce Place and Jasper Place SE for a report of a stabbing aboard a Metrobus operating on the W6 route.

The bus operator reported hearing an altercation aboard the bus and stopped the vehicle. The suspects involved fled the bus, but one juvenile male was found a short distance away and transported to the hospital in stable condition with a non-life-threatening injury.

Authorities say the bus was taken out of service, while the investigation continues.