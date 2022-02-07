Metrobus returns to regular weekday service following COVID-19 related staff shortages

Metrobus returned to regular weekday service Monday. Bus service had been operating on a modified Saturday schedule at 75 percent service since January 10 due to COVID-related staffing shortages.

"I want to thank our customers for their patience as we took swift action to protect the health and safety of riders and employees in the face of the unprecedented covid surge, which has impacted about 10 percent of our workforce since the holidays," said Metro General Manager and CEO Paul J. Wiedefeld.

Wiedefeld declining COVID-19 cases prompted the return to full service. He said the transit agency will deploy additional buses when possible to help increase capacity on busy lines.

"We look forward to providing more service to help the region recover from a particularly challenging period of this pandemic. Our members are eager to resume full bus service to our communities," said ATU L689 President Ray Jackson. "We will continue to do all that we can to protect workers, our families, and our passengers through this pandemic, while keeping the region moving."

