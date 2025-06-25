Metrobus to eliminate 500+ stops and rename routes: Here’s what riders need to know

The Brief WMATA is overhauling the Metrobus system under the Better Bus Network, eliminating 500+ stops and renaming routes. Riders can expect new bus letters by region, frequency improvements, and adjusted timetables starting in summer 2025. Tools like the Trip Planner and Bus Network Tool are now live to help commuters navigate upcoming changes.



More than 500 bus stops will be removed across the D.C. region as part of Metro’s Better Bus Network—a major redesign aimed at improving reliability and frequency.

What we know:

The overhaul, which takes effect June 29, includes new route names, stop consolidations, and updated schedules. While some service areas will see expanded frequency, others will experience changes or reductions.

Here’s what riders need to know.

New Route Naming System

Under the new network, all Metrobus routes will be renamed using a letter and number format. The letter represents the area served:

A – Arlington & Alexandria

C or D – District of Columbia (Crosstown or Downtown)

F – Fairfax County, Fairfax City, and Falls Church

M – Montgomery County

P – Prince George’s County

Routes ending in X indicate limited-stop service.

How to Find Your New Route

To help riders navigate the change, WMATA has released several digital tools:

New Bus Network Tool : Input your current route to see its future equivalent.

Trip Planner : Map out travel using the updated system.

Neighborhood Service Maps : Visual breakdown of area coverage.

Frequency Maps : Show how often buses run in specific areas.

List of Eliminated Bus Stops