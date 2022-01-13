Metro will not resume service of 7000-series trains for 90 days

Metro officials have announced they will not resume service of the 7000-series trains for about 90 days to allow time to focus on root cause analysis.

During the 90-day period, Metro will accelerate efforts to restore 6000-series railcars to increase the availability of newer cars in the fleet and improve reliability for customers.

Metro will continue to operate its currently scheduled rail service, with customer wait times averaging less than 10 minutes on all lines.

"Our customers are always top of mind and none of the decisions we’ve made are easy, but they are critical to our ability to restore service," Metro General Manager and Chief Executive Officer Paul J. Wiedefeld said. "We appreciate each and every customer who continues to ride Metro and recognize that many people depend on the service. We also thank our employees who are doing their best to meet rider expectations during a challenging time."

Metro will continue to work closely with its outside experts Transportation Technology Center, Inc. (TTCI), as well as transparently engage oversight agencies the Washington Metrorail Safety Commission (WMSC) and the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) on root cause analysis.

Current service is averaging below 200,000 rail trips daily – less than a third of pre-pandemic demand due to the holidays, increased telework and the Omicron-fueled surge in COVID cases.

Metrobus service is expected to resume weekday schedules in the coming days or weeks, as the current pandemic surge ebbs and more employees are available.