Metro Twitter pages hacked; obscene posts made on transit agency’s official social media accounts

The official Twitter page of the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority was hacked early Monday.

The hacker sent crude and profanity laced tweets on Metro's official Twitter page and its Metrorail page for several hours overnight.

The hackers changed the main account's twitter handle to "Blueface Da Bus"

Metro officials released the following statement:

"We are aware that Metro’s Twitter accounts @WMATA @MetrorailInfo were hacked and obscene posts were made that do not represent Metro’s organization or culture. The posts will be removed, and our account will be secured. We are working to understand who may be responsible for this breach."