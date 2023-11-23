Metro Transit Police release photos in search for Red Line sex abuse suspect

A young Metro rider told police that they were sexually abused by a man on a Red Line train on Monday, and now detectives are searching for that suspect.

The Metropolitan Police Department released surveillance photos Thursday of the man accused of committing the crime against a minor.

The suspect was last seen at the Fort Totten Metro Station around 10:30 Monday morning.

D.C. Crime Solvers is offering up to $1,000 in cash for information leading to an arrest or indictment of a suspect.

