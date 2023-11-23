Expand / Collapse search

Metro Transit Police release photos in search for Red Line sex abuse suspect

By FOX 5 DC Digital Team
Published 
Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority
FOX 5 DC

WASHINGTON - A young Metro rider told police that they were sexually abused by a man on a Red Line train on Monday, and now detectives are searching for that suspect. 

The Metropolitan Police Department released surveillance photos Thursday of the man accused of committing the crime against a minor. 

The suspect was last seen at the Fort Totten Metro Station around 10:30 Monday morning. 

Related

WMATA warns of drastic cuts to Metro services amid $750 million budget gap
article

WMATA warns of drastic cuts to Metro services amid $750 million budget gap

Metro officials are warning folks that if they can't close a massive hole in their budget, bus routes could be scrapped, Metrorail hours could decrease, stations could close, and they may even have to stop hiring. 

D.C. Crime Solvers is offering up to $1,000 in cash for information leading to an arrest or indictment of a suspect. 

Check out the surveillance photo below: 