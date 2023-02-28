Metro Transit Police hand out steering wheel locks to Kia and Hyundai owners

Metro Transit Police are handing out steering wheel locks to Kia and Hyundai owners after an increase in thefts targeting those vehicles.

Officials say they will be distributing the devices this week at the following Metro stations

Branch Avenue Station

Wednesday, February 1 (in the garage between 4 p.m. and 6 p.m.)

Greenbelt Station

Thursday, February 2 (in the garage between 4 p.m. and 6 p.m.)

Largo Station

Friday, February 3 (in the garage between 4 p.m. and 6 p.m.)

Steering wheel locks have also recently been distributed in Prince George’s County, Prince William County and in the District.