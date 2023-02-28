Metro Transit Police hand out steering wheel locks to Kia and Hyundai owners
SUITLAND, Md. - Metro Transit Police are handing out steering wheel locks to Kia and Hyundai owners after an increase in thefts targeting those vehicles.
Officials say they will be distributing the devices this week at the following Metro stations
Branch Avenue Station
Wednesday, February 1 (in the garage between 4 p.m. and 6 p.m.)
Greenbelt Station
Thursday, February 2 (in the garage between 4 p.m. and 6 p.m.)
Largo Station
Friday, February 3 (in the garage between 4 p.m. and 6 p.m.)
Steering wheel locks have also recently been distributed in Prince George’s County, Prince William County and in the District.