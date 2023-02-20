PG County distributed hundreds of anti-theft devices to Kia and Hyundai owners

Kia and Hyundai owners lined up across Prince George’s County Monday to receive free anti-theft devices for their cars.

As certain Kia and Hyundai models have become targets for thieves, Prince George's County Police distributed 500 anti-theft devices across the county at three different locations.



The steering wheel locks were distributed free of charge, apparently donated by the automakers to help curb thefts of Kias and Hyundais.

A security flaw reportedly allows thieves to start the engine using a USB cable. Video showing how to do this has spread rapidly across social media. The carmakers are reportedly in the process of developing anti-theft technology for Kia and Hyundai owners.



"My daughter sent me a text, she wanted to take advantage of it," said Annette Johnson, an Upper Marlboro resident.



Prince George’s County is experiencing a rise in car thefts including Kias and Hyundais. So far this year there have reportedly been more than 800.