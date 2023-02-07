Free steering wheel locks for some Hyundai owners in Prince William County

Following a string of thefts targeting Hyundai vehicles, the car company is providing Prince William County Police Department with steering wheel locks for Hyundai drivers.

The free steering wheel locks will be handed out to Prince William County residents who own or lease a Hyundai without push-button ignitions or immobilizing anti-theft devices, which are being targeted in the area.

The locks will be available at all Prince William County police stations on February 21 from 8 a.m. till 4 p.m.

Residents are required to bring registration showing they own the vehicle and live in Prince William County.