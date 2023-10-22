Suspect wanted after man critically injured in stabbing on Metro bus, police say

A man was left with serious injuries after being stabbed while on a Metro bus Saturday evening, Metro Transit Police says.

MTPD says just after 5:45 p.m., officers responded to 34th St and Wisconsin Ave., Northwest for the report of a stabbing aboard bus 4608.

Police say the adult male victim was taken to an area hospital in critical condition.

The suspect has not been apprehended at this time. MTPD says the search is ongoing.