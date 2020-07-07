Metro train derails outside Silver Spring station, authorities say

Montgomery County fire officials say there were no injuries after a Metro train jumped the tracks Tuesday outside of the Silver Spring station.

Pete Piringer / @mcfrsPIO

According to tweets from Montgomery County Fire and EMS Spokesperson Pete Piringer, the train derailed around 11:30 a.m. near the 8400 block of Colesville Road near East West Highway.

Rail traffic was delayed in the area. The cause of the derailment is still under investigation.