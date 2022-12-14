Metro to offer free, extended service on New Year's Eve

If you are planning to celebrate New Year's Eve in the D.C. region, but are worried about transportation, Metro is here to help!

The Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority announced that Metro will be offering free and extended service for Metrorail and Metrobus customers on December 31.

The free service will begin after 8 p.m. on December 31, and will continue until service stops at 2 a.m. on Sunday. Customers will not need to use a SmarTrip card to access trains or buses.

"Traveling by train and bus is the safest way to celebrate New Year’s Eve and avoid drinking and driving in the region," said Metro General Manager and CEO Randy Clarke. "Eliminating costs and extending services are easy steps we can take to give people the power to choose Metro as their safe way to enjoy all the region has to offer."

"D.C. is open, people are excited to go out on New Year’s Eve, and now there will be a safe and free way to get to and from all the events that are happening across the city," said Mayor Muriel Bowser.

Normal Metro fares and hours will resume on New Year's Day at 4 a.m. for Metrobus and 7 a.m. Metrorail.