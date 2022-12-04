Metro to increase Red Line service during peak times starting December 5

Metro riders along the Red Line will have shorter wait times to catch a train during peak times starting on Monday, December 5.

According to the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority (WMATA), the new schedule will keep operating every eight minutes during the peak travel hours of 6 to 9 a.m. and 3 to 7 p.m.

Outside of peak times, trains will operate on their normal 10-minute schedule.

The move comes as the transit agency continues to bring more 7000-series trains into service.

"The Red Line service improvements are the next step toward restoring Metrorail service to budgeted levels following pandemic service reductions and the railcar shortage caused by the removal of 7000-series trains from the tracks last year," said a press release from WMATA.

The move comes after the transit agency released a return to service plan for the 7000-series trains in October.

The plan will have Metro introduce cars to multiple lines with different axle setups. Crews will then track how those setups interact with the tracks in order to determine which setups to use going forward.

Metro has been working to get more 7000-series trains back on the tracks following a derailment in October 2021.