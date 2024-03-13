Metro reveals fully renovated restrooms at all 98 stations

Did you know Metrorail has restrooms?

A number of longtime riders say they had no idea.

Metrorail shared on X, formerly known as Twitter, that they have been working on restroom renovations for 14 years. After over a decade, all 98 Metrorail restrooms have been completely renovated and are ready to use.

Despite riders not knowing stations had restrooms or struggling to locate them, they can now enjoy a fully renovated one. Each renovation takes about 30 days. Metrorail says the final station restrooms at Crystal City were completed in January 2024.

To access the restrooms, customers can simply ask a station manager.