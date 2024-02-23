Metro ramps up security with special police officers and extensive camera surveillance

The Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority is taking new steps to keep passengers safe on their commute.

The transit agency announced this week that they will be beefing up security with special police officers on buses, trains, and in stations.

Announcements over train intercoms will inform passengers of the active presence of officers onboard.

"As ridership increases, we want customers to see our officers and feel confident that we're doing our part to keep them safe," said Metro Transit Police Chief Michael Anzallo. "We hope customers will interact with the special police officers during their patrols and develop a rapport that promotes positive community connections."

WMATA also plans to leverage its vast network of over 30,000 cameras.

The state-of-the-art cameras help with quicker responses to incidents and emergencies, enabling law enforcement agencies to identify suspects and make arrests based on clear images, the agency said in a statement.

In 2023, WMATA said it intensified patrols by 70% through collaboration with local law enforcement and special police officers. This concerted effort resulted in a 300% increase in enforcement overall, coupled with a significant decrease in fare evasion at stations with new faregates. As a result, Metro has seen a 14% decrease in crime.

Despite the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, ridership on Metrorail has surged by 24% year to date, with Metrobus ridership also witnessing a notable 15% increase.

"We want to do a lot and the community wants us to do a lot of things and we want to do a lot of things. I mean.. I don’t think safety is going to be something we ever compromise with, so if you’re not gonna be safe, what’s the sense of doing these other things?" WMATA General Manager Randy Clarke said. "These things do come with a price tag. Police officers cost money; special police officers, cameras, maintenance on all those types of things. We do think that’s money well spent because we’re growing our ridership back, and that’s the other thing we’re proud of."

In addition to bolstering security measures, Metro is emphasizing empathy and community collaboration. With eight crisis intervention specialists on staff and numerous community/youth outreach events held annually.

For more information on Metro's safety campaign visit wmata.com/safety.



