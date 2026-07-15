Armed carjacking suspect flees, strikes multiple vehicles before taken into custody in DC: police

The Brief Armed carjacking suspect fled a police stop in Prince George’s County late Tuesday. Suspect struck vehicles before overturning at Branch Avenue and Lyndale Place in southeast D.C., police say. Shotgun recovered from the suspect’s vehicle as the investigation continues, police say.



An armed carjacking suspect fled a police stop in Prince George’s County late Tuesday, struck multiple vehicles, overturned a car and was taken into custody in southeast Washington, authorities say.

What we know:

Prince George’s County police officers spotted a vehicle on St. Barnabas Road around 11 p.m. that was believed to be involved in an armed carjacking in Arlington County earlier that afternoon. Investigators say the driver failed to yield and fled the area.

The suspect struck an occupied vehicle and a parked, unoccupied vehicle before overturning at Branch Avenue and Lyndale Place in southeast D.C.

Park Police say the suspect, who had multiple open warrants, was taken into custody. Both the suspect and the occupant of the struck vehicle were taken to hospitals as a precaution.

Police say a shotgun was recovered from the suspect’s vehicle. The investigation is continuing at this time.