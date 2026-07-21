Maryland men charged after offering exotic animal photoshoots, authorities say

The Brief Investigators say Evans conducted a photoshoot involving a "ring of fire" in the garage. Authorities say they recovered the primates and numerous reptiles, with several reptiles in critical condition. Evans and Crowfey face charges including malicious burning and illegal possession of prohibited nonhuman primates.



Two Maryland men are facing charges after authorities say they offered photoshoots with exotic animals, including a lemur and a spider monkey, at multiple locations, including a mall parking garage.

What we know:

Court documents identify the men as 22‑year‑old Vernon Edward Crowfey III and 25‑year‑old Jayden Evans. Investigators say Evans and others conducted a photoshoot earlier this year at the Towson Town Center that involved igniting a "ring of fire" in the garage, causing an estimated $1,900 in damage.

A search of Evans’ residence uncovered the primates along with numerous reptiles and other animals, authorities say. Several reptiles were found in critical condition, and authorities say Evans admitted he had not taken the animals for care.

Evans is being held without bond at the Baltimore County Detention Center. He faces charges including first‑degree malicious burning, malicious destruction of property over $1,000, illegal sale or possession of prohibited nonhuman primates, and animal cruelty.

Crowfey faces charges of malicious burning, malicious destruction of property over $1,000, and illegal sale or possession of prohibited nonhuman primates.