WMATA board approves plan aimed at automating trains

The Brief WMATA approved a $913 million plan to modernize the Red Line, including platform screen doors, upgraded signals, and partial automation. Officials say the upgrades will improve safety and capacity, while union leaders raise concerns about job impacts. The project could begin operations by 2032 if funding is secured, marking one of the first major automated systems in North America.



The Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority has approved a major $913 million plan to modernize its Red Line, marking the system’s biggest upgrade since it opened in 1976.

What we know:

The proposal focuses on bringing the 32-mile lineup to "modern transit standards," including the installation of platform safety barriers that would open in sync with train doors, according to WMATA officials.

Officials say the upgrades are aimed at improving safety and increasing capacity, while also addressing aging infrastructure—particularly the Red Line’s 50-year-old signaling system. As part of the plan, WMATA will also move toward automated train operations, gradually reducing reliance on human operators.

The $913 million plan also includes new platform walls with doors that would open at the same time as train doors once trains stop at Red Line stations.

The other side:

Union leaders say they are concerned about jobs and the removal of human operators from trains.

"I was surprised when I woke up and heard on the news that they were moving forward with this without having dialogue with the union," said Raymond Jackson, president of ATU Local 689.

"Automation doesn’t mean less staff," said WMATA GM Randy Clarke. "What it means is using technology to get the most out of the infrastructure."

Big picture view:

Automated transit systems are already in use in parts of Europe and Japan.

If implemented, Metro would be among the first transit systems in North America to adopt this level of automation.

Officials say the system would operate similarly to the automated AirTrain at Dulles International Airport.

Dig deeper:

The approval comes as Metro continues investigating Wednesday’s crash in which a Yellow Line maintenance vehicle struck the rear of a Silver Line train, injuring nearly a dozen people.

RELATED: 11 injured after WMATA work vehicle strikes stationary train

Officials have not indicated that the collision was connected to Metro’s automated systems, but several riders told FOX 5 the incident immediately reminded them of the 2009 Red Line crash at Fort Totten, when a failure in the automatic train control system led to nine deaths.

What's next:

The WMATA vote allows Metro to begin discussions with the federal government about funding.

If approved, the Red Line automation project could begin operating by 2032.