Metro operates on special schedule for Presidents Day
WASHINGTON - Metro is operating on a special schedule on Monday in observation of Presidents Day.
Metrorail
Service & Hours: Metro will operate normal weekday hours, 5 a.m. until midnight. All lines will operate on normal weekend frequencies except for the Red Line.
Red Line Trains will single-track between Van Ness and Friendship Heights. Trains operate every 9 minutes between Glenmont and Dupont Circle, and every 18 minutes between Dupont Circle and Shady Grove.
Green LineYellow Line Trains every 8 minutes all day.
Orange Line Trains every 10 minutes during the day and every 15 minutes after 9:30 p.m.
Blue Line Silver Line Trains every 12 minutes during the day and every 15 minutes after 9:30 p.m.
Fares: Weekday fares will be in effect all day with $2 late-night fares after 9:30 p.m. Parking will be free at all Metro-owned parking facilities and garages.
Metrobus
Service & Hours: Metrobus will operate Saturday Supplemental service, providing reduced service compared to a normal weekday but more options than normal weekend service. All routes that normally operate on Saturday will operate in addition to selected routes. View our Saturday Supplemental service for a list of routes.
Schedules vary by route, check timetables for details.
Fares: Regular $2 bus fares in effect and are free for all regular route Metrobus service when transferring to/from rail.
MetroAccess
MetroAccess service will operate on a normal schedule. Pre-scheduled subscription trips will be canceled. Separate reservations to travel may be scheduled online or by calling 301-562-5360 (TTY 301-588-7535).
Customer Service
Customer service representatives are available to assist customers from 7 a.m. until 8 p.m. by calling 202-637-7000 (automated information available 24/7), via chat online at wmata.com, and through our social media channels.
The full service schedule is available online.