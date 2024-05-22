DC Pride 2024: Capital Pride Parade and more events

D.C. Pride is right around the corner. Here's everything you need to know about the Capital Pride Parade , Block Party , Festival, and other ways to celebrate D.C.'s LGBTQ+ community.

Here's a look at what you need to know ahead of events and road closures.

On Saturday, June 8th, the parade will kick off at 3 p.m. on 15th Street. The parade will finish at Pennsylvania Avenue at 9th Street Northwest, according to organizers.

The Block Party will be on 17th Street in the historic Dupont. This party will feature local food, adult beverages, and various activities in celebration of Pride.

The festival is set for Sunday, June 9th at 12 p.m., at America’s Mainstreet, Pennsylvania Avenue Northwest.

Attendees can enjoy a full day of entertainment on three stages, food, drink, and advocacy with over 300 exhibitors.

The Capitol Stage sits at the east end of the festival on Pennsylvania Ave. at 3rd St. with the United States Capitol as the backdrop. It will include headlining international entertainers and showcase some of the best LGBTQ+ talent.

Sapphira Cristál, Keke Palmer, and Billy Porter are just a few names that will be in attendance.

Both the festival and concert are free to the public.