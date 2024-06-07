DC Pride Parade 2024: Here's how to watch

The D.C. Pride Parade is taking over the district this weekend. Here's how you can watch.

Enjoy the full parade on FOX Local Saturday from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m

FOX 5 DC is available to watch for free on Roku, Amazon FireTV, Apple TV, Google Android TV and Vizio with the FOX LOCAL app. FOX LOCAL is free 24/7 live streaming, breaking news, live video, weather forecasts, traffic reports and in-depth reporting on sports, politics, health and more.

With FOX LOCAL, you can watch FOX 5 DC locally produced programming live on your TV without cable or a TV provider – 100% FREE. Please note, FOX network programming, including NFL games, is not available on the FOX LOCAL app. Here’s how you can stream FOX network programming.

On Saturday, June 8th, the parade will kick off at 3 p.m. on 15th Street. The parade will finish at Pennsylvania Avenue at 9th Street Northwest, according to organizers.

The Block Party will be on 17th Street in the historic Dupont. This party will feature local food, adult beverages, and various activities in celebration of Pride.