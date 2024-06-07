2024 Capital Pride Parade and Block Party: Street closures, parking restrictions, Metro schedules

Drivers headed into the District this weekend should prepare for delays, road closures, and parking changes connected to this year’s Capital Pride Parade and Block Party.

STREET CLOSURES & PARKING RESTRICTIONS

The Capital Pride Parade will assemble on 15th Street from Rhode Island Avenue to U Street, NW and proceed east on T Street, NW south on 14th Street, NW east on Pennsylvania Avenue, NW, where it will disband on 7th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue, NW to Independence Avenue, SW. The Capital Pride Block Party will take place on 17th Street from P Street to Riggs Place, NW.

Motorists looking to traverse Northwest and downtown DC may use U Street, Massachusetts Avenue, Independence Avenue, 17th Street, NW, and the 3rd Street Tunnel.

Please note, although vehicular traffic will not be able to cross 14th Street between U Street, NW and Independence Avenue, SW during the parade, residents will still be able to access their homes if they live east or west of 14th Street. If you live between 16th Street and 14th Street from U Street to Rhode Island Avenue, NW, please approach from 16th Street and officers will assist you getting home.

Residents and visitors needing to access the downtown corridor east of 14th Street, NW (City Center, Chinatown, and Capital One Arena) may enter from the east. These areas will experience intermittent traffic closures and motorists should expect delays.

The following streets will be posted as Emergency No Parking from Saturday, June 8, 2024 at 4:00 a.m. through Sunday, June 9, 2024 at 1:00 a.m.:

- T Street from 16th Street to 14th Street, NW

- P Street from 16th Street to 14th Street, NW

- Massachusetts Avenue from 15th Street to Thomas Circle, NW (Eastbound lanes only)

- New York Avenue from 15th Street to 14th Street, NW

- H Street from 17th Street to 13th Street, NW

- G Street from 15th Street to 13th Street, NW

- F Street from 15th Street to 13th Street, NW

- Pennsylvania Avenue from 14th Street to 7th Street, NW

- Constitution Avenue from 18th Street to 14th Street, NW

- 17th Street from S Street to P Street, NW

- 17th Street from H Street to Constitution Avenue, NW

- 15th Street from U Street to Rhode Island Avenue, NW

- 15th Street from H Street to Constitution Avenue, NW

- 14th Street from U Street to Pennsylvania Avenue, NW

- 13th Street from K Street to Pennsylvania Avenue, NW

- 7th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue, NW to Independence Avenue, SW



The following streets will be closed to vehicle traffic from Saturday, June 8, 2024 at 6:00 a.m. through Sunday, June 9, 2024 at 1:00 a.m.:

- 17th Street from New Hampshire Avenue to Massachusetts Avenue, NW

- Corcoran Street from 18th Street to 16th Street, NW

- Q Street from 18th Street to 16th Street, NW

- Church Street from 18th Street to 16th Street, NW

- The following streets will be closed to vehicle traffic on Saturday, June 8, 2024 from approximately 10:00 a.m. to 11:59 p.m.:

- 15th Street from U Street to Massachusetts Avenue, NW

- T Street from 16th Street to 14th Street, NW

- Swann Street from 16th Street to 14th Street, NW

- S Street from 16th Street to 14th Street, NW

- R Street from 16th Street to 14th Street, NW

- Corcoran Street from 16th Street to 14th Street, NW

- Q Street from 16th Street to 14th Street, NW

- Church Street from 16th Street to 14th Street, NW

- P Street from 16th Street to 14th Street, NW

- O Street from 16th Street to 15th Street, NW



The following streets will be closed to vehicle traffic on Saturday, June 8, 2024 from approximately 1:00 p.m. to 11:59 p.m.:

- Wallach Place from 14th Street to 13th Street, NW

- T Street from 14th Street to 13th Street, NW

- S Street from 14th Street to 13th Street, NW

- Riggs Road from 14th Street to 13th Street, NW

- R Street from 14th Street to 13th Street, NW

- Corcoran Street from 14th Street to 13th Street, NW

- Q Street from 14th Street to 13th Street, NW

- P Street from 14th Street to Logan Circle, NW

- Rhode Island Avenue from Scott Circle to Logan Circle, NW

- N Street from 15th Street to Vermont Avenue, NW

- Vermont Avenue from N Street to K Street, NW

- Massachusetts Avenue ramps to Thomas Circle from 15th Street to 13th Street, NW (Massachusetts Avenue will continue to flow east/west under Thomas Circle, NW)

- M Street from 15th Street to 13th Street, NW

- Green Court from 14th Street to Massachusetts Avenue, NW

- L Street from 15th Street to 13th Street, NW

- K Street from 17th Street to 13th Street, NW

- I Street from 15th Street to 13th Street, NW

- Zei Alley from 15th Street to 14th Street, NW

- H Street from 17th Street to 13th Street, NW

- New York Avenue from 15th Street to 9th Street, NW

- G Street from 15th Street to 13th Street, NW

- F Street from 15th Street to 13th Street, NW

- E Street from 15th Street to13th Street, NW

- D Street from 9th Street to 7th Street, NW

- Pennsylvania Avenue from 15th Street to 7th Street, NW

- Constitution Avenue from 15th Street to 7th Street, NW

- 15th Street from Rhode Island Avenue to Massachusetts Avenue, NW

- 14th Street from U Street, NW to Independence Avenue, SW

- 13th Street from E Street to Pennsylvania Avenue, NW

- 12th Street from Constitution Avenue to E Street, NW

- 12th Street Tunnel to include the I-395 northbound exit 3 toward 12th Street Expressway and the westbound I-395 exit 4B toward 12th Street, NW Downtown

- 11th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue to E Street, NW

- 10th Street from Constitution Avenue to E Street, NW

- 9th Street from Constitution Avenue to E Street, NW

- 7th Street from Independence Avenue to E Street, NW



For timely traffic information, please visit x.com/DCPoliceTraffic.

All street closures and listed times are subject to change based upon prevailing or unexpected conditions.

The public should expect parking restrictions along the street and should be guided by the posted emergency no parking signage. All vehicles that are parked in violation of the emergency no parking signs will be ticketed and towed.

Motorists could encounter possible delays if operating in the vicinity of this event and may wish to consider alternative routes. The Metropolitan Police Department and the D.C. Department of Transportation also wishes to remind motorists in the vicinity of this event to proceed with caution as increased pedestrian traffic can be anticipated.

More information from DC Police can be found online.

METRO

Metro customers can head to U Street or Archives on the Green and Yellow Lines or McPherson Square, Metro Center, or Federal Triangle on the Blue, Orange and Silver lines or Metro Center on the Red Line.

Those stations are the shortest walks to the new 1.8-mile prade route down the 14th Street NW corridor and Pennsylvania Ave NW. The route begins near the U Street area and ends near the Archives area.



Saturday’s Block Party on 17th Street NW between P and Q is most accessible from the Dupont Circle station on the Red Line.

For Sunday’s Pride Festival and Concert along Pennsylvania Avenue NW, Metro customers can take the Red Line to Judiciary Square or the Green and Yellow Lines to Archives.

Customers may experience large crowds at these stations.

For locals and out-of-town visitors attending weekend events, Metro provides a convenient, affordable way to travel. Parking is free on weekends at all Metro-owned parking lots and garages, and fares are a flat $2 for any one-way trip anywhere in the system no matter how far you travel.

Metrorail service

Red Line Shuttles replace trains at Glenmont, Wheaton, Forest Glen, Silver Spring, and Takoma stations as they are closed for construction. Trains will operate between Fort Totten and Shady Grove.

Green Line Trains single track from Branch Ave to Naylor Road. All trains will run between Greenbelt and Southern Ave, providing service every 10 minutes in the downtown core. Some trains will continue to Branch Ave, providing service every 20 minutes between Southern Ave and Branch Ave.

Yellow Line To provide more frequent service for expected crowds on the new Pride Parade route, Metro will extend the Yellow Line to Greenbelt this weekend with trains running every 10 minutes. Green Line and Yellow Line service will combine to serve stations between L’Enfant Plaza and Greenbelt every 5 minutes.

Blue Line Normal Service

Orange Line Normal Service

Silver Line Normal Service

Metrobus service

Several routes will be detoured on Saturday and Sunday because of the event: 16E, 38B, 32, 33, 36, 42, 43, 52, 54, 64, 70, 74, 79, 80, 90, 92, 96, D6, G2, G8, L2, N6, P6, S2, S9, X2.

More information from Metro can be found online.

DC CIRCULATOR

DC Circulator will Modify Service on the Woodley Park – Adams Morgan and Union Station-Georgetown Routes on Saturday, June 8, 2024.

Road closures for the Capital Pride Parade will impact critical segments of the Woodley Park-Adams Morgan route on 14th Street NW on Saturday, June 8, 2024.

To accommodate the event, the route will detour temporarily from 14th St. NW to 13th Street NW, traveling northbound and southbound.

Detour Route:

Detour for northbound bus service will detour to 13th St, making a left turn at U St. NW and then a right turn at 14th St. NW, continuing regular service to Woodley Park. Detour for southbound bus service: the bus will detour at 14th & U St. NW, with buses turning left at U St. NW and then right at 13th St. NW and continuing 13th St. to 13th & K St. NW last Circulator bus stop before returning northbound service. From there, the bus will turn left on K St. NW, left on 12th St NW, left on Massachusetts Ave NW, and then turn right on 13th St. NW to continue northbound service. The detour of service starts around 2:00 pm.

The following bus stops will not be served during the detour:

- 14th St. NW / Rhode Island Ave (Northbound)

- 14th St. NW / U Street. (Southbound)

- 14th St. NW / P Street. (Southbound)

- 14th NW / I Street. (Southbound)

Road closures for the Capital Pride Parade will impact critical segments of the Union Station – Georgetown route on K Street NW on Saturday, June 8, 2024.

Detour Route:

Westbound Service to Georgetown buses traveling K St. NW will turn right on 15th St. NW, right on I St. NW, then a right on 16th St. NW, and a left on K St. NW return regular service to Georgetown.

Eastbound service to Union Station buses will turn right on 11th St. NW, then right on K St. NW, and then right on 10th St. NW, continuing regular service to Union Station.

The following bus stops will not be served during the detour:

- 13th K St. NW (westbound &eastbound)

- 14th K St. NW (westbound & eastbound)

Once parade activities have finished at 8:00 pm, or as road closures allow, regular service will resume at all stops. Follow @dccirculator on Twitter for updates.

Service Alert: DC Circulator will Modify Service on the National Mall Route for the Capitol Pride Festival

DC Circulator will Modify Service on the National Mall Route for the Capitol Pride Festival on June 9, 2024

The 2024 Capitol Pride Festival will affect the DC Circulator service on the National Mall route from service opening at 9:00 a.m. until 8:00 p.m. or when traffic returns to normal.

National Mall Detour Route :

DC Circulator buses will start detour service at 9:00 a.m. at bus stop # 3, Madison Drive, and 7th St NW, omitting bus stops # 1 & 2, and continuing regular service from bus stop # 3.

Stops Impacted:

- Stop # 1 / E St and Columbus Circle NW

- Stop # 2 / Madison Drive and 4th St NW

- Stop # 15 / 3rd St near Madison Drive SW

More information from DC Circulator can be found online.