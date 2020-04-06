Metro further reduces service hours amid coronavirus pandemic

Metro has further reduced its service hours in an effort to reduce contact between workers and riders amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Officials say Metrorail will now close at 9 p.m. everyday. Metrobus service will also end earlier with last trips departing at or before 11 p.m. (FULL METRO SCHEDULE)

Metro says the decision to end earlier reflects a significant drop off in ridership since the transit system asked passengers to use service only for essential trips. Officials ask anyone who feels sick to avoid using public transportation.

