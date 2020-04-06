Metro further reduces service hours amid coronavirus pandemic
WASHINGTON - Metro has further reduced its service hours in an effort to reduce contact between workers and riders amid the coronavirus outbreak.
Officials say Metrorail will now close at 9 p.m. everyday. Metrobus service will also end earlier with last trips departing at or before 11 p.m. (FULL METRO SCHEDULE)
Metro says the decision to end earlier reflects a significant drop off in ridership since the transit system asked passengers to use service only for essential trips. Officials ask anyone who feels sick to avoid using public transportation.