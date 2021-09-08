Metro expansion could include Georgetown station

Metro is looking to expand as the D.C. region continues to grow – and their plan could include a Georgetown station.

Transportation officials are discussing the addition of a new station in Northwest and an expansion on the current line.

The goal is to accommodate an anticipated surge in ridership.

A study published this week by Metro’s Finance and Capital Committee highlighted options that would address growth and reliability of Metro.

The plan could include a realignment of the Blue Line, the addition of a new second Rosslyn Metro Station, and the construction of a new tunnel to a possible Georgetown station.

They estimate the project could cost between $20 and $25 billion – and would be a significant improvement for ridership growth.

Metro says it would add an extra 180,000 weekday trips – and generate $154 million in annual revenue.

The Georgetown Business Improvement District says they’re hoping the station becomes a reality:

"Everybody's on the same page - Metro should come to Georgetown. We're the largest employment center in the District of Columbia that doesn't have a Metro station. We have 23,000 people working here and no metro station. So, it's really time it’s going to take you know a generation to do it, but now's the time to start planning," said Georgetown BID CEO Joe Sternlieb.

Other options include a few realignments of different lines that would add service to Greenbelt and New Carrollton – or to leave Metro as is.

Any plan that is decided on would take nearly 20 years to complete.

Metro said they will select a final plan sometime next year.

