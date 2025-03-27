Metro cracking down on repeat offenders with new 'banning policy'

The Brief Metro says it's cracking down on repeat offenders with a new "banning policy." It would apply to offenders charged with sex crimes and assaults on customers and employees. The policy is slated to take effect in June. Metro's police chief says this crackdown will target roughly 40 people who've plagued the system.



The Washington Metropolitan Transit Authority is working to ban serial offenders from its buses and trains.

Metro officials say overall crime in the system is at a seven-year low but when you've been victimized, whether you're a rider or an employee, you'll say more can be done to make the experience safer.

On Thursday, the Metro board adopted a so-called "banning policy" that would apply to repeat offenders for sex crimes and assaults on customers and employees on trains, buses, at rail stations and in Metro parking lots.

It would be a graduated system with banning periods based on the nature and number of crimes — 45 days for a first offense, 90 days for a second and a year's ban for a third. Violators could face arrest in D.C., Maryland and Virginia. The current policy is merely a 24-hour ban for abusive behavior.

FOX 5 asked people riding Metro what they think of this new crackdown.

"I don't think that's a bad idea because my family — my mother and my sister — they take the Metro to work every day and I wouldn't want anything happening to them. So, I don't think it's a bad idea to ban certain riders to keep it safe," William Muhammad said.

"If they're repeat offenders, I would definitely say try to do something to keep them off at least for an amount of time," said Gail Doherty, who was visiting from New York.

Metro shared these stats in support of its new policy: Last year, there were 76 sexual-related crimes in their system — 61 of which were committed by repeat offenders.

Metro says 227 employee assaults, mostly against station managers, bus operators and contractors were reported. Four of those crimes were committed by repeat offenders.

But Metro Transit Police Chief Michael Anzallo was asked how they will enforce the ban when it's so easy to enter the system.

"A lot of the time, either the officer will either recognize them or they may commit another crime that will be caught on camera and that's how we'll identify the person. The nice thing about Metro as you all know is that we have a lot of cameras everywhere," Anzallo said.

The policy is slated to take effect in June. Metro's police chief says this crackdown will target roughly 40 people who've plagued the system.