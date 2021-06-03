Metro considering possible service changes by summer

Metro is considering possible service changes that could speed up your commute -- some of which could come as early as this summer.

FOX 5's Bob Barnard says the plan would involve adding more trains and buses more frequently for longer hours.

Some key highlights of the proposed plan include:

Metrorail:

- Offer higher all day frequencies, with consistent midday service and improved 6 to 12-minute weekday evening and weekend service; offer improved later evening service with no less than 15-minute service on all lines at all times.

- Increase weekday peak frequencies to 5 to 10 minutes to accommodate returns to in-person work and school.

- Extend hours to midnight, 7 days a week by Summer and extend to 1 am on Friday and Saturday nights by Fall.

Metrobus:

- Launch 12 minutes or better service on 20 lines from 7 am to 9 pm, 7 days a week.

- Offer consistent 20 minutes or better service on an additional 16 lines between 7 am to 9 pm, 7 days a week.

- Restore additional bus service to better serve customers and prepare for returning ridership

Barnard says Metro is also proposing a flat rate of $2 on weekends. The proposals come as Metro hopes to recover ridership that was lost during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. Read the full proposal online.