Metro completes critical tunnel repairs on Red Line early, saving $250K

It’s the news many Metro riders have been waiting to hear: Red Line construction – focused on critical tunnel repairs and infrastructure upgrades – is reaching the end of the line.

Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority officials announced Thursday that the work between the Dupont Circle and Gallery Place stations will be completed one day early and $250,000 under budget. That means normal Red Line service will resume on Saturday at 7 a.m.

Metro riders struggled to navigate the construction at times.

Since Dec. 18, service on the Red Line has been suspended, with free shuttle buses replacing trains.

"I was late to work almost every single day," said Metro rider Marykathryn Gunderson.

"I can’t wait for it all to be gone," added Frank Cervantes.

Among the construction highlights, as detailed by Metro:

Metro's construction team used more than eight tons of concrete and 466 pounds of rebar to rebuild the Red Line tunnel ceiling to prevent concrete from falling onto trains.

The team replaced 3,159 linear feet of running rail between Farragut North and Metro Center.

Workers installed 1,152 lights for the new platform edge lighting between Farragut North and Judiciary Sq with brighter, more sustainable LED lights.

Added extra insulation to the third rail power cables between Gallery Place and Judiciary Square to provide a moisture barrier of the electrified third rail, which powers the trains.

To prepare for its next-generation train signaling system, Metro installed 15,914 linear feet of fiber optic cables between Farragut North and Judiciary Sq

Officials added that the Red Line construction is part of Metro’s 10-year, $15 billion Capital Improvement Program.