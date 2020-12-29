Michigan woman who made election fraud allegations could face lawsuit

The Michigan woman who gained national attention for her election fraud testimony in Lansing could be facing a defamatory lawsuit.

"I don’t know who the (bleep) they think they are," said Melisa Carone. "Sorry, excuse my language, but they are not telling me what to do."

That statement about sums up Carone’s response to a letter from defamation lawyers representing Dominion Voting Systems, demanding that Carone, among with others, stop making unproven allegations of election fraud. The letter claims that Carone’s attacks "have no basis in reality."

Carone worked as a contract employee for Dominion in Detroit. She’s made a number of disproved and discredited voter fraud allegations.

"We write to you now, because you have positioned yourself as a prominent leader of the ongoing misinformation campaign by pretending to have some sort of "insider’s knowledge" regarding Dominion’s business activities when in reality you were hired through a staffing agency for one day to clean glass on machines and complete other menial tasks," the letter states.

"My job description was in IT support," Carone said. "I don’t know what they mean when they say cleaning glass. I never cleaned glass."

Dominion designed the election equipment used in Detroit and a host of other cities and counties throughout the country.

"The poll book is completely off," Carone said. "Completely off."

It’s been in President Trump’s and his supporters’ crosshairs, as they tried and failed to overturn the election.

Attorneys for Dominion are also telling Carone to preserve any and all communications she’s had with the Trump Campaign, lawyers leading the charge to overturn the election and anyone may have paid her to public comments about the election, saying litigation is imminent.

"No, I’ll be saving them," Carone said. "I’ll be saving them on my personal computer and if I feel like deleting them I’ll delete them, but they’re not going to see any of my private conversations - I’ll tell you that. Or any personal conversations I’ve had with the Trump campaign, anybody, they’re not seeing it."

The following is a statement from Dominion’s legal counsel:

"Our immediate focus is on Sidney Powell, who has been one of the most egregious and prolific purveyors of defamatory falsehoods. Moving forward, we will certainly be taking a close look at others who have participated directly in the defamatory campaign - as well as those who have recklessly provided a platform for these discredited allegations."