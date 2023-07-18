$500K winning Powerball Double Play ticket sold in Maryland; jackpot reaches $1 Billion

A lucky Powerball Double Play ticket worth $500,000 was sold at a Maryland liquor store, lottery officials say.

The winning ticket was for the July 17 drawing and was sold at Westway Liquors on Edmondson Avenue in Catonsville, Baltimore County.

The second-tier winning Double Play numbers were 9, 37, 38, 62 and 69; the Powerball was 23.

Double Play is a second drawing that takes place about 30 minutes after the Powerball drawing, lottery officials say. Players can add Double Play to their tickets for an additional $1.

Officials say adding the Double Play option will allow players to receive one set of numbers for both the regular drawing and the Double Play drawing. Double Play has a top prize of $10 million.

Lottery officials say Wednesday’s Powerball drawing has a jackpot is worth an estimated annuity of $1 billion with an estimated cash value of $516.8 million – making it the third-largest jackpot in the game’s history.

Tuesday's Mega Million jackpot is worth an estimated annuity of $640 million with an estimated cash value of $328 million.

Maryland is home to three Powerball jackpot wins: $731.1 million in January 2021 (Lonaconing, Allegany County); $128.8 million in December 2011 (Elkton, Cecil County) and $108.8 million in September 2011 (Abingdon, Harford County).