Measles case in Maryland traced to traveler at Dulles Airport

Health officials in Maryland confirmed Sunday that a Howard County resident has tested positive for measles after traveling internationally.

The case is unrelated to the current measles outbreak in Texas and New Mexico.

Out of an abundance of caution, authorities are working to identify individuals who may have been exposed to the virus, including contacting passengers who may have been on certain flights and visited specific locations where exposure could have occurred.

Maryland, Virginia potential measles exposure sites:

Washington Dulles International Airport : International arrivals area, March 5, between 4:00 p.m. and 9:00 p.m.

Johns Hopkins Howard County Medical Center: Pediatric Emergency Department, March 7, between 3:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

The Virginia Department of Health was also notified of the confirmed measles case at Washington Dulles International Airport on Wednesday, March 5. The confirmed case involved an individual returning from an international trip.

Health officials are coordinating efforts to identify those who might have been exposed.

Measles symptoms: What to look for and how to protect yourself

Measles symptoms typically begin 10 -14 days after exposure and include a fever above 101°F, a runny nose, cough, and red, watery eyes. A red rash usually appears one to four days later, starting on the face and spreading to the rest of the body.

People who may have been exposed should monitor for symptoms for up to 21 days. If symptoms such as fever or rash develop, individuals should avoid public places, including schools and work, and contact their healthcare provider before visiting a doctor’s office or emergency room.

Health officials are particularly concerned about individuals who are at higher risk for complications from measles, including pregnant women, infants younger than 1 year old, and those with compromised immune systems.

For Virginia residents, the Virginia Department of Health is providing additional information on their website here.

Measles cases are rare in Maryland, with only one case identified in 2024 and one in 2023. However, cases can occur sporadically, especially among travelers returning from international destinations.