Expand / Collapse search

McLean construction company owner charged with manslaughter in teen worker’s death

Published 
Updated 54 mins ago
McLean
FOX 5 DC
article

MCLEAN, Va. - A Virginia construction company owner from McLean is facing multiple charges – including involuntary manslaughter – in connection with the death of a 16-year-old employee at the site.

DOWNLOAD: The FOX 5 DC News app for local breaking news

According to Fairfax County police, 48-year-old Thomas Digges – the owner of Digges Development Corporation – was indicted on charges including cruelty and injuries to children, along with the involuntary manslaughter charge.

Spencer Lunde died at the hospital after being extracted from a collapsed ditch.

PREVIOUS REPORT: Fairfax County Police investigating juvenile death in construction accident

Fairfax County Police investigating fatal construction accident

Police in Fairfax County are investigating a fatal construction accident in McLean that left a juvenile male dead and a man injured.&nbsp;

An unidentified man was also injured in the incident.

Digges surrendered to the authorities Thursday morning and was released on his own recognizance.