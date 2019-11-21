McLean construction company owner charged with manslaughter in teen worker’s death

article

A Virginia construction company owner from McLean is facing multiple charges – including involuntary manslaughter – in connection with the death of a 16-year-old employee at the site.

According to Fairfax County police, 48-year-old Thomas Digges – the owner of Digges Development Corporation – was indicted on charges including cruelty and injuries to children, along with the involuntary manslaughter charge.

Spencer Lunde died at the hospital after being extracted from a collapsed ditch.

An unidentified man was also injured in the incident.

Digges surrendered to the authorities Thursday morning and was released on his own recognizance.