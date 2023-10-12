Bowser honors high school teacher as 2024 DC Teacher of the Year

High school teacher Beth Barkley has been named 2024 DC Teacher of the Year.

The prize is awarded annually to a D.C. Public Schools or public charter school teacher who has demonstrated outstanding leadership and commitment to student achievement.

The award comes with a $7,500 prize.

Barkley has taught at the International Academy at Cardozo Education Campus for eight years. She works with new students in the school's International Academy and teaches a Human Rights and Social Action class.

She has also taught English for grades four through nine and Spanish literacy for adults at schools in El Salvador and Prince George's County.

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser presented Barkley with the award Wednesday. "We are incredibly proud and grateful to celebrate Beth Barkley as our 2024 Teacher of the Year," Bowser said. "Teachers like Ms. Barkley are the foundation of strong school communities. Her approach to education represents the passion and care that our educators bring to the classroom and we look forward to cheering her on as she competes for National Teacher of the Year."

"I will continue to create platforms to amplify students' voices, raise awareness, find creative solutions to our mental health crisis, and ensure equitable access for immigrant youth. This is for students. They are the Teachers of the Year," said Barkley in her application letter for DC Teacher of the Year.