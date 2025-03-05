Mayor Bowser to address federal job losses in DC

As federal job losses ripple through the D.C. area, Mayor Muriel Bowser is set to lead a Situational Update Tele-Townhall on Wednesday to address the economic impact and offer support to affected workers.

Federal employees will have the opportunity to ask questions directly to city officials at the town hall at 11 a.m., including City Administrator Kevin Donahue, Deputy Chief of Staff Steven Walker, Deputy Mayor for Education Paul Kihn, and Department of Employment Services Director Dr. Unique Morris-Hughes.

The event comes as D.C. officials revise the city's revenue estimates, projecting a $1.01 billion shortfall over the next four years due to declining federal employment.

The revised forecast follows the District’s 28th consecutive clean annual audit, affirming its strong financial standing with an Aaa bond rating, fully funded pensions, and 52 days of cash reserves.

In a statement, Bowser acknowledged the far-reaching effects of federal workforce reductions, both locally and nationwide. She emphasized the need for strategic investments to strengthen D.C.’s economy beyond the public sector.

"The real-life impacts of federal job losses will be felt in many ways, here in Washington, D.C., throughout the National Capital Region, and across the country," Bowser said. "Now, more than ever, we need to be strategically focused on investing in the growth of our local economy to bring more good-paying jobs, companies, and economic activity to D.C."

The tele-town hall will take place at the Marion S. Barry Jr. Building in the Old Council Chambers at 441 4th Street NW.

Federal employees are encouraged to tune in live and press 0 to ask questions.