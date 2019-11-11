Expand / Collapse search

Maya Rockeymoore Cummings to run for late husband Rep. Elijah Cummings' seat in U.S. Congress

Politics
BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - OCTOBER 25: Maya Rockeymoore Cummings gestures while entering the sanctuary during funeral services for her late husband U.S. Representative Elijah Cummings (D-MD) at the New Psalmist Baptist Church October 25, 2019 in Baltimore

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (FOX 5 DC) - Dr. Maya Rockeymoore Cummings, the widow of U.S. Rep Elijah Cummings, is running for her late husband's seat in Congress, the Maryland Democratic Party announced Monday

Rockeymoore Cummings resigned as chair of the Maryland Democratic Party in a meeting held Monday evening. 

Cory McCray, Baltimore City State Senator and former Vice Chair of the Maryland Democratic Party is now the interim chair of the Party.

“I thank Maya Rockeymoore Cummings for her service as Chair of the Maryland Democratic Party. Her tenure as Chair culminated with several Democratic wins last week, in competitive municipal races across Wicomico, Kent, and Harford counties," said Sen. McCray.

"I am confident that the Party will demonstrate stability and continuity of service in the weeks ahead, as we build for the 2020 elections by fundraising and organizing around the state, and lift up the General Assembly’s legislative priorities as we prepare to enter the 2020 legislative session," McCray continued.