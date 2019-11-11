Maya Rockeymoore Cummings to run for late husband Rep. Elijah Cummings' seat in U.S. Congress

article

Dr. Maya Rockeymoore Cummings, the widow of U.S. Rep Elijah Cummings, is running for her late husband's seat in Congress, the Maryland Democratic Party announced Monday.

Rockeymoore Cummings resigned as chair of the Maryland Democratic Party in a meeting held Monday evening.

RELATED: Elijah Cummings' widow expected to run for his House seat: report

Cory McCray, Baltimore City State Senator and former Vice Chair of the Maryland Democratic Party is now the interim chair of the Party.

“I thank Maya Rockeymoore Cummings for her service as Chair of the Maryland Democratic Party. Her tenure as Chair culminated with several Democratic wins last week, in competitive municipal races across Wicomico, Kent, and Harford counties," said Sen. McCray.

RELATED: Elijah Cummings remembered as 'fierce champion' at funeral

Advertisement

"I am confident that the Party will demonstrate stability and continuity of service in the weeks ahead, as we build for the 2020 elections by fundraising and organizing around the state, and lift up the General Assembly’s legislative priorities as we prepare to enter the 2020 legislative session," McCray continued.