Maxwell mesmerizes: An unforgettable night with the National Symphony Orchestra

The stage was set, the lights were dim, and then, the first note hit.

Fans were treated to an unforgettable night of soulful serenades from R&B sensation Maxwell at the Kennedy Center Thursday, with the powerhouse National Symphony Orchestra adding an extraordinary depth to his iconic tunes.

During the second night of his three-night soirée in D.C., the Grammy Award-winning artist didn't just perform; he connected, sharing memories from his not-so-glorious days performing at Howard University where he said he was booed by the crowd — a stark contrast to the present. This show, because of the big band and intricate lights behind him, was more like a "movie," he said, and indeed, it was cinematic.

Fans weren’t just attendees; they took part in the revelry, singing, snapping, and swaying, lost in his velvety flow of hits like "Lifetime" and "Til’ the Cops Come Knockin.’" With everyone’s phones locked away in Yondr pouches, all eyes were on the dapper-dressed singer with the free-flowing afro.

But this evening with Maxwell left some attendees wanting a night cap.

As he tried to appease his "seasoned" fans and the ones who were "made" to his music, some folks FOX 5 spoke with after the show wished he would’ve performed a couple more tracks from his expansive catalog.

Perlette Pullen said she still sang along to every song.

"It was awesome," she said. "I saw him the first time he was here four years ago, and seeing him here tonight did not disappoint. The first time I saw him was a little longer, but it doesn’t matter. I’ve been a fan since he came out. I’m one of the ones he called ‘seasoned.’"

"I think he did a good job with mixing all of his music old and new," said Kyndle Johnson who was humming a tune on her way out of the venue. "He ended it very well. He got everybody out of their seats and the orchestra sounded magnificent."

Keara Walker and Caleb Washington came to the concert for a date night. Both said the highlight of the "incredible" show was watching him sing his "BLACKsummers'night" anthem, "Pretty Wings."

Led by principal pops conductor Steven Reineke, the world-renowned National Symphony Orchestra was able to match Maxwell’s vocals masterfully. They took his songs to new levels, highlighting two decades worth of rhythmic records. They effortlessly segued into an electrifying go-go groove, casting a spell of percussive magic that delighted the audience.

With everyone in the concert hall, including attendees in the upper decks, on their feet, Maxwell ended the show with the funky "Ascension (Don’t Ever Wonder)" from his 1996 debut album "Maxwell’s Urban Hang Suite."

The finale of Maxwell’s sold-out three-night stay at the Kennedy Center starts Friday at 8 p.m.

