Masters 2024: Scottie Scheffler wins his 2nd green jacket

article

With unwavering confidence, Scottie Scheffler dominated the Masters, leaving spectators in awe. His magnificent shots on Sunday propelled him to a 4-under 68, securing his second green jacket at Augusta National in just three years.

In 2022, he secured victory by three shots, despite a slight stumble with a four-putt on the final hole. This time, his four-shot win allowed for a delightful ascent to the 18th green, marking a memorable moment in golf.

Challenged closely by Masters newcomer Ludvig Aberg of Sweden, Scheffler's dominance was evident, particularly when Aberg faltered with a double bogey on the 11th hole due to an errant approach into the water. Against Scheffler's caliber, such errors proved challenging to overcome.

Aberg finished strong with a 69, securing the runner-up position.

At 27 years old, Scheffler becomes the fourth-youngest player to claim two green jackets, solidifying his position as the world's top-ranked player, a feat reminiscent of Tiger Woods in his prime.

With three victories in his last four starts, all against formidable competition, Scheffler's dominance is undeniable.

In contrast, Woods concluded with a 77, marking his highest 72-hole score ever at 16-over 304.

This story was reported from Los Angeles. The Associated Press contributed.