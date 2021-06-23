Massive I-66 project underway in Northern Virginia

If you feel like there’s been a lot of roadwork in Northern Virginia lately, there’s a good chance one massive project is part of the reason why.

"We’re talking $2.3 billion worth of construction," Virginia Department of Transportation Mega Projects Director Susan Shaw said Wednesday.

It’s all part of what’s called the "Transform 66 Outside the Beltway Project," a massive public-private partnership with construction stretching across 22.5 miles of I-66 from the Capital Beltway to Gainesville. Work includes new express lanes, new interchanges, 61 new bridges, new bike trails, new park and ride lots, and more.

"It really is going to be a big change in the corridor for travel," said Shaw, who added that the roadwork itself isn’t new. "Last summer really we started to see huge amounts of work being accomplished, around $60 million per month."

But the work and resulting road closures may feel new to a lot of people who weren’t going into the office during the pandemic, or even those who were – when there was a whole lot less traffic.

"If you’re now getting back to your routines, 66 has changed significantly," explained Shaw.

Many drivers have noticed.

"It has been a bit annoying, and it has been kind of noisy at night sometimes," Belinda Ogude told Fox 5 Wednesday.

"Once I saw it I figured this isn’t going to go away soon, road construction never does," added Mark Graef.

Most of the project is scheduled to be completed by the end of 2022. For more information, you can click here.

