Massive brawl breaks out at Ypsilanti Cinemark on $3 movie ticket day

On National Cinema Day, the Cinemark Ann Arbor turned into "Fight Club" where a massive brawl broke out last weekend.

The $3 movie ticket event ended with about 100 "disorderly subjects" inside the theater and the parking lot at 9 p.m. at the theater at 4100 Carpenter Road, Pittsfield Township police said.

"Officers were able to halt the most aggressive fight occurring between three female juvenile subjects. While on the scene, multiple additional smaller/less aggressive fights broke out as well," Pittsfield police said.

Investigators reported no injuries and three juveniles and one adult were taken into custody.

Backup was called from the Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office, Ann Arbor police, Ypsilanti police, and Easter Michigan University Police to get the wild scene under control.

The crowd and other parties involved in fights dispersed and police eventually released the three juveniles to their parents as the prosecutor reviews evidence for potential criminal charges.