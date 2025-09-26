Mass layoffs threaten federal workers as shutdown looms

The Brief White House warns agencies to prepare for layoffs. Democrats demand health care protections in funding bill. OMB memo urges cuts to programs outside presidential priorities.



A potential government shutdown is casting a shadow over Capitol Hill, with lawmakers clashing over funding and the White House warning federal agencies to brace for possible layoffs.

Shutdown shadow

FOX 5’s Melanie Alnwick reports that Democrats say they won’t support a continuing resolution unless it includes protections against double-digit increases in health care premiums. The bill, however, would prevent federal furloughs, which impact the local economy, and restore $1 billion in local funds to the District of Columbia that Congress had withheld.

Difficult decisions lie ahead for Democrats, as federal workers caught in the middle say they’re trying to focus on what they can control.

Workers face uncertainty

FOX 5’s Melanie Alnwick says adding to the uncertainty is a memo from the Office of Management and Budget, telling agencies to use the shutdown as an opportunity to terminate employees in programs with no further funding source or those that don’t align with the president’s priorities.

The memo also advises agencies to bring back only the minimum number of staff required to legally operate once the shutdown ends.

Some have questioned the legality of the memo, and OMB has not outlined specifically which agencies are protected and which will be most impacted. Historically, departments like Defense, law enforcement, transportation, Social Security, and Medicare have continued operating during past shutdowns.