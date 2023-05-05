Masked men steal over 50 long guns, handguns from Fairfax County gun store

Authorities say masked robbers stole over 50 long guns and handguns from a Fairfax County gun store.

The burglary happened Saturday between 3 a.m. and 4 a.m. at Dominion Defense on Fullerton Road in Springfield.

Police say the men were captured on security footage breaking into the business through a small opening above the door.

Investigators says 53 firearms, which were a combination of long guns and handguns were stolen.

They fled in a gray Acura four-door sedan with no front license plate.

"ATF will continue to collaborate with our partners by offering our investigative and analytical resources to ensure that the stolen firearms are recovered as quickly as possible.," ATF Washington Field Division Acting Special Agent in Charge Michael Weddel said in a statement. "More often than not, stolen firearms are used in a crime of violence that often leads to someone being injured or killed. Therefore, we call upon the community to provide any additional information that will assist us in locating and holding all involved accountable for this criminal act."

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 703-644-7377, 1-866-411-TIPS (866-411-8477), or online. An $11,000 reward is being offered in the case.