Maryland’s tax-free week returns August 10-16

Maryland shoppers will get a break at the register starting Sunday, August 10, as the state’s annual Shop Maryland Tax-Free Week returns through Saturday, August 16, 2025.

What we know:

During the week-long event, Maryland’s 6% sales tax will be waived on clothing and footwear priced under $100, as well as the first $40 of any backpack purchase—regardless of how many items are bought.

"As costs continue to rise, shopping during the sales tax holiday is a great way to keep money in the pockets of hardworking Marylanders and help their budgets go further," said Comptroller Brooke Lierman, encouraging residents to shop locally and save.

Established by state law in 2007, the tax-free holiday is strategically timed ahead of the school year to help families prepare.

"Shop Tax-Free Week is more than a 6% discount," said Cailey Locklair, President of the Maryland Retailers Alliance. "It’s an opportunity to support local businesses, ease the financial burden on families, and invest in our communities."

Marylanders can take advantage of the week to gear up for school, refresh their wardrobe, or simply support neighborhood stores while saving.

