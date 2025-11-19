Maryland’s own Baba Oladotun to make college team announcement Wednesday

The Brief Silver Spring native Baba Oladotun, ESPN’s No. 8 high school basketball recruit, will announce his college commitment Wednesday night. The 6’10" power forward has narrowed his choices to Georgetown, Arkansas, Maryland, and Kentucky. Oladotun, who averaged 22.5 points per game for Blake High School, is reclassifying to graduate and enter college a year early.



What we know:

The 6-foot-10 power forward from Silver Spring posted on Instagram , "God will make it obvious!!" over a graphic of himself with the four legendary college basketball program logos overlaid.

He will be 17 upon graduating and will enter college a year early, a process known as reclassification. Oladotun joins No. 1 NBA draft pick Cooper Flagg and BYU star A.J. Dybansta as recent prospects to reclassify.

Oladotun led the Blake HS Bengals to 21 wins last year with 22.5 ppg and netted Washington Post All-Met First team honors.